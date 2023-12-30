 Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh's Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh's Edu City

IIT-Ropar, IIM-Amritsar yet to give consent for setting up campuses

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 29

The UT Administration’s ambitious plan to establish an Edu City at Sarangpur has received a lukewarm response, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, yet to give their consent for setting up satellite campuses in the proposed complex.

Despite reminders from the Administration, both premier institutes have not responded, causing a delay in moving the project forward.

Of 9 institutes shortlisted, only 3 ink MoU

  • The project was envisaged in 2006 and it was to come up on about 150 acres at Sarangpur
  • At present, around 30 acres of land available at the siteIn 2009, the UT had shortlisted nine institutes but only three signed agreements
  • A committee had approved the setting up of six campuses in the first phase and three in the second
  • But by 2015-16, two of the three institutes that signed MoUs surrendered their plots because the rates were high and basic facilities were not provided
  • At present, only one institute — Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies — has started its campus at the Edu City

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had recently given the green light to the proposal for an IIT-Ropar satellite centre at Sarangpur, allocating approximately 8 acres at the government rates. However, the progress of the project has been hindered as the Administration awaits a formal consent from the institute authorities. An official stated that only after receiving the institute’s approval can the detailed proposal be submitted to the Centre for further clearance.

Similarly, the IIM-Amritsar had evinced interest in establishing a satellite campus in the Edu City, but it is yet to submit a detailed proposal. Despite the Administration’s request, the response is pending.

The Administration clarified that while institutions such as the PGIMER were granted land at Sarangpur at lower rates than the market ones, it was not provided for free. The proposal for the IIT-Ropar suggests a similar arrangement. However, an official highlighted a disparity, noting that other state governments, including Haryana, offered land for IIT campuses free of cost. The official emphasised that a decision on providing land at a reduced rate rest with the Central Government.

Officials from the Administration underscored that they could act in accordance with any instructions issued by the Centre. However, they clarified that providing land for free at the local level was not within their purview.

The first Edu City project was envisaged in 2006 and it was to come up on about 150 acres. At present, there are around 30 acres available. In 2009, the UT had shortlisted nine institutes but only three signed agreements for the project. The institutes were selected on the basis of recommendations of the Expert Committee of the Administration. The committee had approved the setting up of six campuses in the first phase and three in the second. But by 2015-16, two of the three institutes that signed MoUs surrendered their plots because the rates were high and basic facilities were not provided. So far, only one institute — Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies — has started its campus at the Edu City.

Haryana offers free land for IIT campuses

The Administration clarified while institutions such as the PGI were granted land at Sarangpur at lower rates than the market ones, land was not provided for free. An official said other state governments, including Haryana, offered land for IIT campuses free of cost. The official emphasised that a decision on providing land at a reduced rate rest with the Central Government.

