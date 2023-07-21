Plantation drive held in Mullanpur

Mohali: The Mohali administration started plantation of saplings at the Forest Department-developed park, Nagar Van, in Mullanpur Garibdass with the help of Planty Homes and NGO Parivartan. About 250 saplings were planted at the park.
