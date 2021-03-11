Plantation drive marks day at Chhatbir zoo

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 22

Chhatbir zoo authorities celebrated World Earth Day under the theme of ‘Invest In our Planet’ calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

Kalpana K, Field Director, Chhatbir zoo, initiated the World Earth Day programme in zoo with a plantation drive. The Field Director, Chhatbir zoo, said, “Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, families and livelihoods.” The visitors also participated in the plantation drive at the zoo.

Special awareness sessions were being organised in the interpretation center. In the session, zoo education officer Harpal Singh delivered an interactive talk on the importance of nature and environment to the spectators.

This movement is expected to change the business climate, political climate, and how to take action on the climate.

The history of World Earth Day is that, On April 22, 1970, 20 million American citizens took to the streets across the city to protest against the environmental crisis such as water pollution, oil spilling, forest fire, air pollution etc. That street protest created a huge buzz and spread like wildfire as hundreds of cities joined gradually to the revolution to make it one of the biggest protests on the globe. From the first World Day movement to the current World Day 2022 celebration, the planet made the largest civic event to remember forever.

#Environment