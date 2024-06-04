Planters missing from Chandigarh-Ambala NH

Zirakpur, June 3
Around 20 planters kept on the divider of the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway near the VUP at Zirakpur have gone missing. The dead, wilted ornamental plants, along with the earth, are lying on the divider now. The Municipal Corporation and PWD officials said around 40 ornamental plants were placed on the newly built VUP to give a greener look to the area; however, what remains are the ruins of theft. Local residents said intense hot weather and no care of the ornamental plants by the Municipal Corporation and the PWD led to the plants wilting in the sun. Seeing the plastic planters go to waste, miscreants thought it better to put them to good use.
A resident of Baltana said, “The plastic planters are light-weight and easy to carry. I saw one miscreant take out the plant along with the earth, keep it on the divider, and flee with the planter on his bike.”
An environmentalist flagged the use of exotic ornamental plants, suggesting that the probability of their survival is very low here. “Had they used indigenous plants for landscaping, they would have survived and looked good too,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh