Plastic ban: Seven shops sealed for not paying challan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The use of single-use plastic has cost seven shopkeepers dear as their showrooms and booths have been sealed over non-payment of challan amount.

Under the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) directed the Estate Office to seal seven shops located in different areas of the city.

An official said that the owners of the seven showrooms and booths were fined Rs 5,000 for using polythene, but they did not pay the fine.

Following an order by the SDM, the showrooms and booths in Sector 34, 31, 20, 19 and 48-A were sealed.