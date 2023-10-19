Play ‘Durga Pooja at Chatterjees’ staged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The third day of a week-long 2nd Art & Cultural Fest ’23, being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, witnessed a majestic show of cultural brilliance.

Madhukar Malhotra, honorary secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh, along with other luminaries from the tricity attended the event.

A scintillating theatrical presentation, “Durga Pooja at Chatterjees”, by Nisha Luthra, founder director of Narrators Performing Art Society India, was a stimulating play, deftly portraying the ethos of universal camaraderie through the dramatic narrative woven around the protagonist.

The art exhibition garnered significant acclaim from the attendees.

The festival will conclude on October 22.