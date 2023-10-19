Play ‘Durga Pooja at Chatterjees’ staged

Chandigarh, October 18
The third day of a week-long 2nd Art & Cultural Fest ’23, being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, witnessed a majestic show of cultural brilliance.
Madhukar Malhotra, honorary secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh, along with other luminaries from the tricity attended the event.
A scintillating theatrical presentation, “Durga Pooja at Chatterjees”, by Nisha Luthra, founder director of Narrators Performing Art Society India, was a stimulating play, deftly portraying the ethos of universal camaraderie through the dramatic narrative woven around the protagonist.
The art exhibition garnered significant acclaim from the attendees.
The festival will conclude on October 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi