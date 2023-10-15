Play marks birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 14

A play based on the life of Maharaja Agrasen was staged to commemorate his birth anniversary at the Indradhanush auditorium in Sector 5 here today. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and senior RSS pracharak Premji Goyal were also present.

The speaker said that the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen would be celebrated not only in India but all over the world. He said a grand event would be organised to spread his messages and ideals. Gupta added that a medical

camp was organised at Aggarwal Bhawan, Sector 16, in which thousands of people were examined and tested free of charge. Around 650 people donated blood at a camp organised as part of the celebrations. Rangoli, mehndi, and drawing competitions for women and children were also organised.

A large procession was organised, which started from Sector 7, passed through many sectors of the city, and ended at Agarwal Bhawan in Sector 16. Mayor of Chandigarh Anoop Gupta, Brijlal Garg, and Amit Jindal, among others of the Agar Samaj, attended various events.

