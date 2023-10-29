Play 'Tanashah' highlights Bhagat Singh's thoughts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

On Saturday evening, Elsewhere Foundation organised a solo performance titled “Tanashah” by Navtej Johar. The award-winning Bharatnatyam exponent and choreographer left the audience spellbound as he represented Bhagat Singh’s jail diaries whilst also incorporating his story of becoming a Bharatnatyam dancer. “Tanashah”, a title that resonates with many in the current times, is not just a political commentary on what’s all wrong in the world, but also conveys Bhagat Singh’s thoughts on being an atheist.

About one hour-long performance ended with a huge round of applause. The mini theatre at Tagore was jam packed. Johar included Heer of Waris Shah, a poetry Bhagat Singh was fond of. Theatre artiste Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry shared, “Johar has included not one, but two radicals and revolutionaries — Bhagat Singh and Waris Shah — in his act. I loved how he merged his background.”