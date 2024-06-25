Players await UT Sports Dept cash awards

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 24

Local meritorious sportspersons who had brought laurels to the city in various tournaments during 2022-23 are still awaiting the cash awards from the UT Sports Department.

These sportspersons are scheduled to receive the cash awards as per the old sports policy. The process to award them (2022-23 session) is under consideration and the files are awaiting attention of the authorities concerned for the final approval. The new sports policy was implemented on August 28, 2023. Meritorious sportspersons who had bagged medals for Chandigarh after August 28, 2023, will be given monetary benefits as per the new sports policy.

“The process to award the players (2022-23) is already under consideration. The files have been submitted to the higher-ups and awaiting their final approval. The players for this (2022-23) session will be awarded as per the old sports policy. There are some exceptional cases (sportspersons), who are likely to be awarded as per the new sports policy along with these players. The process was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections,” said a department source. The sportspersons had submitted their applications in August last year.

Awards as per new policy

Sources claimed that the department has prepared a list of nearly 60 to 70 sportspersons who will be awarded as per the new sports policy. Though the applications are yet to be invited officially, the department has shortlisted some achievers who had won medals in the recent National Games and are already playing for the nation in different disciplines.

As per the new policy’s cash awards classification, an Olympics/Paralympic Games medallist will be awarded Rs 6 crore (gold), Rs 4 crore (silver) and Rs 2.5 crore (bronze). Similarly, Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 75 lakh for the first three position holders in the Asian/Para Asian Games. For Commonwealth Games/ Para Commonwealth Games, the awards are Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. The department has already sought approval to award the 2022-23 achievers.

Ceremony at Raj Bhawan

Sources in the Sports Department claimed that the department officials wish to organise a grand awards ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, Punjab, and are planning to get the UT Administrator to award the players. Alongside the cash award (2022-23 session) releasing process, the department is also taking approvals for issuing advertisements for inviting applications of meritorious sportspersons for these cash awards as per the new sports policy. The advertisement is expected to be released on July 1 and the candidates will be asked to submit their applications by July 31.

