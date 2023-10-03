Plaza Zone log 24-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Plaza Zone defeated Rose Zone by 24 runs during a match of the UTCA U-23 One Day Domestic Tournament.

Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 247 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Opener Jashanjot remained the main scorer for the side. He contributed 64 runs, studded with 10 boundaries, to the team’s total. Gagan Verma (56 runs with six boundaries) and Harshit Singh (51 runs with two boundaries and as many sixes) were the other notable run scorers for the side.

Jatin Salaria claimed two wickets, while Chiraz Singh, Armaan, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Siddhant and Shubham claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Rose Zone lads were bundled out at 223 runs. Pratham (60 runs with five boundaries and one six) was the leading scorer for the side. Dhindhsa (33), Shivansh Kapoor (29) and Salaria (19) were the other contributors in the chase.

Mohammed Ashad was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets while conceding 35 runs. Harshit Singh Saini, Sahil Kumar and Chaitanya Sharma claimed two wickets each.