Plea filed to ban carpool app, court issues notice to Chandigarh Admn

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 16

A local court has issued notices to the Chandigarh Administration and the Telecom Department for July 19 on a plea seeking a ban on the Bla-Bla mobile app.

The civil suit has been filed by Surinder Kumar of Sector 43 here through advocate Abhinay Goel under Section 39 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963.

Surinder said he had rented a taxi stand at the Inter-State Bus Terminal, Sector 43, for Rs 1.3 lakh per month, which he paid to the CTU, Director Transport, Chandigarh. He said there were around 20 registered commercial taxis at the stand.

All commercial vehicles have to pay commercial road tax, permit charges, national permit charges, commercial insurance charges etc. Besides, they obey all safety guidelines issued by the departments concerned, he said.

He said a person launched a mobile application, Bla-Bla (car pooling service app), which is used by private car owners for commercial transportation. The app works online and has no head office or regional office. People use this app to provide commercial transportation without paying any tax to states and Centre. But the administration is doing nothing in the matter.

He said due to the app, he was suffering a huge loss. The mobile app was clearly in violation of the provisions of the Motor vehicle Act, 1988.