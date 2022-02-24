Plot to murder immigration consultant: 3 more held with pistol in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 23

The police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder bid on a Mohali-based immigration consultant on February 15. A pistol and five rounds have been recovered from them.

The suspects have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh, alias Harry; and Vishal Baath, both residents of Sirsa; and Gurbir Singh, alias Dhira, of Kharar. The police said they provided logistics support and weapons to the criminals who were to attack the agent. They are associates of foreign-based handlers Arsh Dala (Canada) and Gurjant (Australia).

The police said all of them had links with pro-Khalistan leaders abroad. DSP Kharar-2 Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “So far, we have managed to nab five suspects. They are in police remand and further investigation will reveal more details.”

On February 15, the police arrested two armed accomplices of foreign-based gangsters and foiled a murder bid on a Mohali-based immigration consultant.