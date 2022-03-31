Plyboard factory gutted in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 30

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire at a plyboard factory in the Industrial Area, Phase 5, here this afternoon. No one was injured in the incident. A distress call was received at the Mohali fire station around 4.15 pm following which the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

Six fire engines were pressed into service as firefighters had a tough time fighting the raging fire. It took more than two hours for them to bring the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained, fire officials said. Officials said the loss of property was yet to be ascertained. —