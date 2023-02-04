PM Bal Shakti Puraskar winner Tarushi Gaur felicitated by Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, February 3
Taekwondo sports star of Chandigarh, Tarushi Gaur, who had achieved Prime Minister Bal Shakti Puraskar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of sports, has received awards for the same from UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
Tarushi Gaur is awarded with a wrist watch having the dial signed by the Prime Minister, a digital TAB, certificate of award and medal of appreciation sent by the Prime Minister. Purohit lauded the achievements of the young player who has made India proud at such young age.
Tarushi, a student of the British School, has won more than 290 medals and awards in martial arts. She is a disciple of Emerald and trains under master Shivraj Gharti. She is a national gold medallist in taekwondo, sqay martial arts and tangsoodo.
Tarunshi’s name has also been recorded in the India Book of Records and High Range Book of World Records.
