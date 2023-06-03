PM Modi improved India's image abroad: Shekhawat

Mohali, June 2
In the past nine years, continuous efforts were made by the Modi government at the Centre to provide comfort to the countrymen.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated this during a programme organised here today to mark the completion of nine years of the Central government.
The minister said women don’t have to inhale smoke while cooking today as they got their own gas cylinder. They do not have to defecate in the open while compromising with their dignity as toilets had been built at their homes.
Shekhawat said there was a time when India was considered a weak country globally, but in the past nine years, the Modi government changed India’s image and now developed countries look at India with respect.
On the completion of nine years of the Modi government, a mass public relations campaign is being run across the country.
