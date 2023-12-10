PM praises transgender tea vendor’s spirit

Chandigarh, December 9
PM Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of national flagship schemes during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via videoconferencing today.
The PM expressed satisfaction that Mona, a transgender, was one of the beneficiaries of PMSVanidhi scheme of the Chandigarh MC and has availed zero-interest loan under the scheme. He emphasised the need to inspire more people from the transgender society to benefit from government schemes.
Modi praised her spirit of running a tea stall in Chandigarh and said she was a role model for the transgender community as she ran own business while taking benefit of a government scheme. Mayor Anup Gupta, UT Adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla and a large number of registered vendors joined the programme.
