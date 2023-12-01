PM rozgar mela: Union Minister Balyan gives away job letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Home Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, today handed over job letters to 55 persons for appointment in the UT Engineering Department besides 131 candidates hired as conductors in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

The job letters were presented during a state-level screening of the PM Rozgar Mela here. Balyan was the chief guest at the event, which was hosted by the UT Administration and graced by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Furthermore, job letters were also distributed among new recruits of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Kendriya Vidyalaya.