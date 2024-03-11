PM Modi to dedicate railway projects under Ambala division tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate various railway projects under the Ambala division on Tuesday.

An official said Modi would dedicate 182-km (175-km main line and 7-km link line) Pilkhani-Sahnewal section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor under the Ambala Unit of DFCCIL through video conferencing. The project cost is over Rs 6,000 crore.

The Ambala Divisional Railway Manager, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said: “The prime minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate various projects worth around Rs 85,457 crore across the country to upgrade the railway operation. Several projects under the Ambala division will also be dedicated to the nation in which the Pilkhani-Sahnewal section of the freight corridor is one of the important projects.”

