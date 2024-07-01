PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event telecast live

Chandigarh, June 30
The local BJP organised a live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 111th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the booth market in Maloya Colony today.
City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, along with a large number of area residents and party leaders, listened to the Prime Minister’s address. Praising the programme, Malhotra said, “In just half an hour, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ updates us on all happenings in the world. The PM’s inspiring words are a source of motivation for all.”
Other prominent party leaders in attendance included city BJP vice-president Ramvir Bhatti, secretary Sanjeev Rana, spokesperson Vijay Rana, district president Ravi Rawat and mandal president Krishan Garg.
