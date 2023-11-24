PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 23

In view of cases of underground piped natural gas (PNG) leakage owing to careless digging in the city, the MC has decided to closely monitor such works and enforce instructions given on Centre’s “call before you dig” app.

The app is aimed at helping prevent uncoordinated digging that results in damage to underground utility assets. “We are already using this app, but sometimes workers of contractors do not pay much heed. We are now going to strictly enforce the instructions so that no damage is caused to underline utility services,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“Before digging, the contractors and workers will know how deep it can be dug up. Officials have been asked for a better coordination,” she said.

A fire wing official said, “Gas leak cases are serious. Even a single matchstick lighted near the site can lead to explosion.” Councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty, in whose ward a similar case was reported earlier, told Chandigarh Tribune, “All digging related works are being carried out in an unplanned manner. No maps or signs are being used.”

FIR against agency in Sec 40 leak case

A case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC lodged against Vee Kay Engineers, Shivalik Enclave, Mani Majra, which is carrying out digging work in Sector 40.

Recent incidents have officials worried

November 22: Students of a Sector 40 school evacuated after a leak in PNG line. It got ruptured due to digging for repair of a storm water line

October 14: A gas pipe leaked in front of Sector 37-A booth market during digging. Fire officials sought registration of an FIR against the firm

July 28: Gas leak outside a house in SBI colony, Sector 42-C caused during digging work for repairing a water pipeline