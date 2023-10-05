PO escapes from Ambala court complex, arrested

Ambala, October 4
A proclaimed offender (PO) managed to escape from the police custody at Court Complex in Ambala City. However, he was soon arrested again.
The accused, Goldy, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was arrested in connection with a theft case registered in 2014 and was taken to the court for production in the case.
Rampal Singh, SHO Mahesh Nagar police station, said, “The accused is a proclaimed offender and there are several cases of theft registered against him. He was taken to a court. While the investigating officer was discussing some matter with an advocate, the accused managed to escape after climbing a wall.”
He added that a search operation was launched and he was caught near Manji Sahib Gurdwara.
The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. “Another case has been registered against him at Ambala City police station for attempting to escape from the custody,” the cop said.
