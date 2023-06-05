PO held for theft at 3 shops in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

A notorious thief, who is also a proclaimed offender (PO), has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for theft at three shops in Mani Majra. The scarp dealer who purchased the stolen goods has also been arrested.

The police said Om Parkash Goyal, owner of Agarwal Paper Store Junk, Govindpura, and another complainant Mamam Sharma, owner of Junk Dealer Shop at Thakur Dawara road, Mani Majra, had reported that someone broke shutters of their shops and stole scrap and cash on the intervening night of May 30 and 31.

Consequently, theft cases were registered at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation was also initiated.

On June 3, Arbaaz, owner of Khan Paper and Scarp Store, Mariwala Town, reported that an unknown person broke into his shop on intervening night of June 2 and 3 and stole copper scrap and cash, following which the police registered another case.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO of the Mani Majra police station, nabbed the accused, Sandeep Kumar, alias Kuda, a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52. Scarp dealer Daya Shankar, who purchased the stolen goods from Sandeep, was also arrested.

The police said Sandeep had three cases registered against him in Chandigarh. He was declared a PO in one of the burglary cases in January this year.