PO held, sent to judicial remand

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of snatching, has been arrested by the UT police. The case was registered against the accused, identified as Ajay, in May 2022. A local court had declared him PO on November 16 this year. He was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a Sector 43 resident, reported the suspects snatched her phone near the vegetable market in Sector 43. The police were informed following which a case was registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS
Youth arrested for sacrilege
Mohali: A youth was arrested for an alleged incident of sacrilege at a gurdwara in Kharar. The police said the suspect, Ravinder Singh, alias Laadi, manhandled granthi Lakhbir Singh and took off his clothes inside the premises and later fled. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gurdwara. The youth, who works at a filling station, was arrested from his home.
