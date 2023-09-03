PO lands in police net after 17 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Two proclaimed offenders (POs), including one who had been absconding for the past 17 years, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the police. The police said Dilshad Abdulla, a native of UP, who was booked in a dowry case in April 2006 and declared a PO, had been arrested.

Dilshad’s wife Sonia had complained that she got married to him in 2004. A few months after the marriage, the accused started harassing and assaulting him for dowry. A case was arrested against him, but he remained at large. In September 2006, he was declared a PO. A police team had been on his trail for about three months and nabbed him in Shamli district of UP.

The other PO was identified as Ankit Chandan of Sector 22. A case against Chandan was registered at the Sector 17 police station in December 2018 on a complaint filed by Rajat Kumar. He had reported that he rented a house in Sector 22 from where his laptop had been stolen.

During the trial, the accused failed to appear before the court and was declared a PO in March this year.