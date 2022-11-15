PO nabbed in mobile theft case

Chandigarh, November 14
A Mauli Jagran resident, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in June this year, has been rearrested by the UT police.
The suspect, Vikas, was arrested on a complaint of Sanjay Verma, a resident of Hallo Majra, who had alleged that he had stolen mobile phone from his house in April 2018.
Vikas was later granted bail. However, he stopped appearing in the court following which he was declared a PO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...