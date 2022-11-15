PO nabbed in mobile theft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

A Mauli Jagran resident, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in June this year, has been rearrested by the UT police.

The suspect, Vikas, was arrested on a complaint of Sanjay Verma, a resident of Hallo Majra, who had alleged that he had stolen mobile phone from his house in April 2018.

Vikas was later granted bail. However, he stopped appearing in the court following which he was declared a PO.