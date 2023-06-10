PO on run for 10 years lands in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, June 9
A proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for the past 10 years, has been nabbed by the UT police.
The police said the accused, identified as Bittu Chauhan (51), a resident of Shimla district, was booked in a case of the NDPS Act at the Sector 26 police station in November 2009. The accused was arrested and later bailed out.
Nabbed from Shimla
We gathered specific information about the accused, which led to his arrest from Shimla. Police official
However during the trial, the accused failed to appear in the court. Subsequently, he was declared a PO in March 2013. The police said while on the run, the accused changed his address several times to evade arrest.
“We gathered specific information about the accused, which led to his arrested from Shimla,” said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...