PO on run for 10 years lands in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

A proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for the past 10 years, has been nabbed by the UT police.

The police said the accused, identified as Bittu Chauhan (51), a resident of Shimla district, was booked in a case of the NDPS Act at the Sector 26 police station in November 2009. The accused was arrested and later bailed out.

However during the trial, the accused failed to appear in the court. Subsequently, he was declared a PO in March 2013. The police said while on the run, the accused changed his address several times to evade arrest.

“We gathered specific information about the accused, which led to his arrested from Shimla,” said a police official.