Chandigarh: PO on run for 12 years lands in police net

Chandigarh, December 20
Seven proclaimed offenders (POs), including one who had been on the run for 12 years, were arrested by the PO and Summon Cell of the police.
Balbir Singh of Jind was booked in July 2004, after he was caught with 10 boxes of illicit liquor. He didn’t appear before the court during trial and was declared a PO in July 2011. Another accused, Rajesh Kumar of Sector 2, Panchkula, has been arrested from Barog. He was booked in a cheating case in 2015 and was declared a PO in April this year.
