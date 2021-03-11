Poetry in moves: ML Koser Auditorium resonates with the beats of 'ghungroos' in memory of Pandit Birju Maharaj

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Pracheen Kala Kendra organised its 272nd Baithak this evening. It was rather a special event as the family of Pt Birju Maharaj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, whom we lost in January, graced the event paying their tributes through a dance performance.

Pt Birju Maharaj’s son Jaikishan, grandson Tribhuvan and granddaughter-in-law Rajni presented a beautiful series of dances.

The programme started with a solo performance, “Shiva Stuti” by Tribhuvan Maharaj in which he described Lord Shiva through his dance. Then he presented a kathak composition based on “braj taal”. This was followed by a traditional kathak dance in “teen taal” which the grandson described to be Birju Maharaj’s favourite. He was well accompanied on stage by Rahul Vishwakarma on the tabla, Jayavardhan Dadhich on vocals and Waris Khan on the sarangi.

Tillana, which was based on a technical aspect in bharatnatyam, was presented by Rajni Maharaj, wife of Tribhuvan. The couple also did a duet called “jaayi aarohan” which was a musical “jugalbandi” of bharatnatyam and kathak. It had dance, expressions, moves and art encapsulated in a single performance.

The programme concluded with “baithaki bhav” by Pt Jaikishan Maharaj without which the monthly baithak of the Kendra would have been incomplete. He gave a captivating and divine performance on a “bhajan” of Shri Krishan that is a recorded proof of that every move of the Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Lucknow is poetry. At the end of the programme, Dr Shobha Kausar, registrar of the Kendra, honoured the artistes.

Also, three young artistes of Birju Maharaj Parampara, Rahul Monga, Shailja Panchkas and Taran Garg performed “trivet” which was based on “raga bahar”.