Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 23

In view of the recent incident of poisoning of a patient at the gynaecology ward, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has undertaken significant measures to fortify its security system.

In response to lapses in adherence to uniform and identity card protocols, an order has been issued, directing all staff members — faculty, resident doctors, students, nurses and paramedics — to strictly comply with the rules by wearing the prescribed apron or uniform and displaying identity cards.

Visitor movement under lens All staff members have been told to strictly comply with the rules by wearing prescribed apron or uniform and displaying ID cards

Guidelines issued to security staff at entry points, emphasising heightened vigilance, thorough checking of attendant passes No footage of incident There is no CCTV footage of the last week’s poisoning incident at the gynaecology ward

Cameras were rendered useless due to the recent fire incident at the Nehru Hospital’s C block

The authorities have reissued stringent guidelines to the security staff posted at the entry points, emphasising heightened vigilance and thorough checking of attendant passes. Patrolling has been intensified to ensure a more secure environment within the premises. All institute employees are now mandated to wear the prescribed uniform and prominently display their identity cards during duty hours.

The incident, which took place last week, pointed to “loopholes” in the security system at the premier health institution. At the time of the incident, no security guard was present at the ward to check the entry of visitors. Usually, there is a free movement in the patient ward as guards pay no attention to the areas inhibited by patients.

The PGI has a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system, comprising a total of 198 cameras strategically placed throughout the institute. These cameras are directly monitored by the security department. Specifically, 54 CCTV cameras are installed in the Advanced Trauma Centre and 64 in the NHE building. Security supervisors at these locations monitor the cameras regularly, enhancing overall safety and oversight.

However, the incident could not be captures by any CCTV camera which are yet to be made operational after the recent fire incident at the Nehru Hospital’s C block.

#PGI Chandigarh