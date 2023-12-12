‘Poisoning’ by imposter at PGI: Doctors' board carries out autopsy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

A board comprising doctors from the PGIMER conducted a postmortem examination on the body of Harmeet Kaur, the 24-year-old resident of Rajpura who died last evening days after she was allegedly administered an injection of a fatal concoction.

The board was constituted on the request of the Investigating Officer from Sector 11 police station. The body was later handed over to the deceased’s family. On the night of November 15, an unidentified person entered the gynaecology ward of the PGI and administered a concoction of insecticide, sanitiser and sleeping pills to Harmeet.

According to the PGI authorities, the injection exacerbated her already critical condition, necessitating life support and close monitoring. The patient was shifted to the Advanced Trauma Centre’s ICU on November 16.

At the time of the incident, no security guard was present at the ward. Otherwise also, there is a free movement of people in the ward. The incident has raised questions on the security arrangement at the PGI even as the authorities failed to fix responsibility for the breach.

