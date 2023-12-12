‘Poisoning’ by imposter at PGI: Doctors' board carries out autopsy

Chandigarh, December 11
A board comprising doctors from the PGIMER conducted a postmortem examination on the body of Harmeet Kaur, the 24-year-old resident of Rajpura who died last evening days after she was allegedly administered an injection of a fatal concoction.
The board was constituted on the request of the Investigating Officer from Sector 11 police station. The body was later handed over to the deceased’s family. On the night of November 15, an unidentified person entered the gynaecology ward of the PGI and administered a concoction of insecticide, sanitiser and sleeping pills to Harmeet.
According to the PGI authorities, the injection exacerbated her already critical condition, necessitating life support and close monitoring. The patient was shifted to the Advanced Trauma Centre’s ICU on November 16.
At the time of the incident, no security guard was present at the ward. Otherwise also, there is a free movement of people in the ward. The incident has raised questions on the security arrangement at the PGI even as the authorities failed to fix responsibility for the breach.
Security lapse, no accountability
- Incident raised questions on the security arrangement at the PGI
- Weeks after ‘murder bid’, the officials failed to fix responsibility for the security breach
- No security guard present in the ward when the imposter administer injection to victim
- Accused gained access to ward, claiming to be sent by a doctor
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...