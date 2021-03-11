Panchkula Police arrest murder convict out on parole with two country-made pistols

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 6

The crime branch of the Panchkula police has nabbed a murder convict, who was out on parole while serving 20-year life imprisonment in a murder case, and has recovered two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from his possession.

The pistols recovered from the accused carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

he convict has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Rashidpur village in Ambala who was living at Gujjar Colony in Raipur Rani.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh said under the supervision of ACP (Crime Branch) Aman Kumar, a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Pardeep Kumar, went to Raipur Rani. They saw a person with a bag coming from the Mattawala Khagesara village side. After seeing a police vehicle, he started running from there. The police team, after a brief chase, nabbed the convict. During a search of his bag, two country-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Raipur Rani police station.

The DCP said the convict had been sentenced to 20 years in jail in a murder case registered against him at the Shahzadpur police station in Ambala district. He was in jail since 2016 and had come out on parole in April 2022. The accused had also been booked by the Raipur Rani police station on March 8, 2021, for jumping parole.

Wanted man, who had Rs 5K on his head, nailed

In another success, a team of the Sector 19 crime branch arrested an accused, who had a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head as he was wanted in five criminal cases.

He has been identified as Abhayas, alias Avinash, a resident of Madarpur village in Khagadiya district of Bihar who was residing at Guru Nanak Colony in Daffarpur village of Dera Bassi block in Mohali district.

The DCP said the reward had been announced by the Panchkula police for information regarding the accused. He said he was arrested from Bihar by a team of the crime branch, led by Inspector Nirmal Singh. He said the accused was a habitual offender, against whom five cases had been registered for fights and assaults. He said the accused used to form little gangs and would try to create terror in slum colonies, including Rajiv Colony and the Budhanpur area in the city.