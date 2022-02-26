Police book two for storing bio-med waste

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 25

The police have booked the director of a bio-medical waste disposal company and a scrap dealer in Kambala village for storing bio-medical waste in huge quantities at a godown.

A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board visited the godown on Thursday night and found surgical waste, including syringes, vials, glucose bottles and other plastic waste, stored in more than 100 bags. The police said the seized bio-medical waste was not allowed to be stored without appropriate treatment.

A case under sections 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC has been registered against the two suspects at the Sohana police station. The board officials have written for further action against the suspects.

The police said the waste was segregated and sent to Delhi.