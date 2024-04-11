Police discuss strategy to curb smuggling of liquor

Panchkula, April 10
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik and Solan SP Gaurav Singh held an online meeting and discussed key strategies to check cross-border smuggling in two states.
Kaushik said the police personnel needed to be extra vigilant and ensure strict monitoring of all areas under their jurisdiction in view of the Lok Sabha elections and ensure there was no illegal liquor smuggling from adjoining areas.
She said the department had deployed personnel at border checkpoints round-the clock. The DCP said the police of both regions would remain on toes to prevent illegal smuggling of liquor during the elections.
The Solan SP said they had formed a WhatsApp group and included the personnel of both Solan and Panchkula to share information regarding suspected activities and police action.
Kalka ACP Joginder Sharma, SHO Hariram, Pinjore SHO Sombir Dhaka and police officials from the hill state too attended the meeting.
