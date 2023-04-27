 Police file chargesheet in Sukhna firing case : The Tribune India

Police file chargesheet in Sukhna firing case

Police file chargesheet in Sukhna firing case


Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 26

Police have filed a chargesheet against Dileep Singh, alias Lalli, and Shiva, both residents of Ferozepur, who were arrested on January 12 near the CGA Golf Range at the back of the Sukhna Lake. The chargesheet has been filed for the offences punishable under Sections 307, 353 and 34 of the IPC, and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, a team of the Operation Cell, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, received information that two persons, allegedly members of the Sajjan Mali and Gagan Judge gangs were spotted near the Sukhna with the intention to carry out a carjacking.

Around 4:15 pm, when the team tried to nab the accused, Dildeep opened fire at the police. Amanjot ducked to save himself. The second shot could not be fired as the bullet got stuck in the barrel. As the other accused tried to pull his pistol out, Amanjot, with the help of other police officials, overpowered both.

A .32-bore pistol and four cartridges were recovered from Dileep and one countrymade pistol, along with two cartridges, from Shiva.

The court has adjourned the case to May 5 for the arguments on the framing of the charges.

Two gangsters arrested in Jan

