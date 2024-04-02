Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics through parcel

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 1

Police officials of the Panchkula crime branch have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotic substances in a parcel. A case has been registered against two individuals.

An official of the crime branch said they received a call from a senior executive of the security wing at the vigilance department of DTDC Express Courier Company, Kushal Kumar.

Kumar informed the police about a parcel that was to be sent from Chandigarh to Mumbai. He said the parcel was checked through an X-ray machine and suspected to contain narcotic substances. He added that the sender had said the parcel contained a t-shirt in it.

The police team reached the spot, collected the parcel, and recovered 98gm of charas in a packet in the parcel.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against the sender and recipient of the parcel — Apurva Vishwakarma and Vaibhav — under various sections of the NDPS Act at Sector 20 police station.

