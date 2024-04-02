Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics through parcel

Panchkula, April 1
Police officials of the Panchkula crime branch have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotic substances in a parcel. A case has been registered against two individuals.
An official of the crime branch said they received a call from a senior executive of the security wing at the vigilance department of DTDC Express Courier Company, Kushal Kumar.
Kumar informed the police about a parcel that was to be sent from Chandigarh to Mumbai. He said the parcel was checked through an X-ray machine and suspected to contain narcotic substances. He added that the sender had said the parcel contained a t-shirt in it.
The police team reached the spot, collected the parcel, and recovered 98gm of charas in a packet in the parcel.
The Panchkula police have registered a case against the sender and recipient of the parcel — Apurva Vishwakarma and Vaibhav — under various sections of the NDPS Act at Sector 20 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...