Police get court rap over procedural anomalies

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 21

Finding fault with the procedure adopted by the UT police while informing the complainants about the outcome of the probe, a court has returned six untraced reports filed by the police in different cases.

The court has ordered to return the untraced reports to the investigating officer with the direction to issue notices to the complainant as per the procedure prescribed by the state government and the directions given in the case titled Jasvir Singh vs state of Punjab by the High Court.

The court said, “The particular case was registered on the basis of a statement by the complainant regarding snatching and theft of her gold chain with locket in front of Sector 37 park. A case was registered on December 30, 2019, under Sections 379, 356, and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station against unknown persons.”

As per the provisions of Section 173(2) (ii) of the CrPC, the court said, “The officer shall also communicate, in such manner as may be prescribed by the state government, the action taken by him to the person, if any, by whom the information relating to the commission of the offence was first given. The same has been reiterated by the High Court in the landmark judgement titled Jasvir Singh vs. state of Punjab, decided on August 11, 2021.”

The court said that according to Punjab Police Rules, it is incumbent upon the officer in charge of the police station to inform the informant of the result of the investigation, and after noting this fact in the final report, his signature or thumb marks shall be taken on it.”

The court said the untraced report relates to case 2019 FIR, and notice through mobile phone was given on the untraced report, which was presented in court on June 12, 2024. Nothing has been mentioned about why this untraced report has been pending for so long.

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the present untraced report is ordered to be returned to the investigating officer with the direction to issue notice to the complainant as per the directions given in the case.”

