 Police get court rap over procedural anomalies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Police get court rap over procedural anomalies

Police get court rap over procedural anomalies

Police get court rap over procedural anomalies

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 21

Finding fault with the procedure adopted by the UT police while informing the complainants about the outcome of the probe, a court has returned six untraced reports filed by the police in different cases.

The court has ordered to return the untraced reports to the investigating officer with the direction to issue notices to the complainant as per the procedure prescribed by the state government and the directions given in the case titled Jasvir Singh vs state of Punjab by the High Court.

The court said, “The particular case was registered on the basis of a statement by the complainant regarding snatching and theft of her gold chain with locket in front of Sector 37 park. A case was registered on December 30, 2019, under Sections 379, 356, and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station against unknown persons.”

As per the provisions of Section 173(2) (ii) of the CrPC, the court said, “The officer shall also communicate, in such manner as may be prescribed by the state government, the action taken by him to the person, if any, by whom the information relating to the commission of the offence was first given. The same has been reiterated by the High Court in the landmark judgement titled Jasvir Singh vs. state of Punjab, decided on August 11, 2021.”

The court said that according to Punjab Police Rules, it is incumbent upon the officer in charge of the police station to inform the informant of the result of the investigation, and after noting this fact in the final report, his signature or thumb marks shall be taken on it.”

The court said the untraced report relates to case 2019 FIR, and notice through mobile phone was given on the untraced report, which was presented in court on June 12, 2024. Nothing has been mentioned about why this untraced report has been pending for so long.

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the present untraced report is ordered to be returned to the investigating officer with the direction to issue notice to the complainant as per the directions given in the case.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

The joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam is for the eligibility of candid...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told