Police hold flag march in Mohali

Mohali, June 1
In view of the 38th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, the police, along with anti-riot personnel, conducted a flag march in various parts of the city on Wednesday.
Anti-sabotage teams are conducting regular checking at bus stands and malls so as to prevent any untoward incident. A company of the additional paramilitary force has been deployed in the district.
The Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Army to flush out terrorists hiding on the Golden Temple complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.
