Police issue 15 challans for tinted car windows

Panchkula, April 3
The police have issued 15 challans for owners of cars with tinted windows within three days.
Additional Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan said the campaign against tinted windows was started by the state police department on April 1 and would continue till April 7.
Dept tightens noose
The department is continuously tightening the noose against the use of black films. Requisite orders have been issued regarding the use of black films to the traffic police, police station managers and incharge of outposts. —Mukesh Malhotra, DCP
Officials in the district said they have started issuing challans against the use of black film on four-wheelers. A police official said, “Negligence on the part of commuters will attract a fine up to Rs 10,000.”
The police have already set up 20 special nakas for this purpose.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukesh Malhotra said the Police Department was continuously tightening the noose around the neck of those using black film on their vehicles. “Requisite orders have been issued regarding the use of black films to the traffic police, police station managers and incharge of outposts,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja
Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...