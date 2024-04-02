Police officials hold range-level coordination meeting at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 1

A range-level inter-state coordination meeting was presided over by Ropar Range DIG Nilambari Jagadale at the conference hall in the office of the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police.

Matters such as inter-state joint nakas, law and order issues, range and district-level security coordination, the latest intelligence inputs in connection with gangsters, drugs, liquor and weapon suppliers, and sealing of inter-state borders with checkpoints to stop the exchange of cash, alcohol, and drugs during elections, among other issues related to the General Election were discussed.

To maintain coordination among all the departments, WhatsApp groups have been created, and information about POs, absconders, parole jumpers and troublemakers was shared at the meeting.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal; Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana; Mohali Superintendent of Police (Hq) Tushar Gupta; and Mohali Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manpreet Singh were present at the meeting along with SSPs of adjoining states, Una, Bilaspur and Baddi of Himachal Pradesh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Ropar