Police officials hold range-level coordination meeting at Mohali

Mohali, April 1
A range-level inter-state coordination meeting was presided over by Ropar Range DIG Nilambari Jagadale at the conference hall in the office of the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police.
Matters such as inter-state joint nakas, law and order issues, range and district-level security coordination, the latest intelligence inputs in connection with gangsters, drugs, liquor and weapon suppliers, and sealing of inter-state borders with checkpoints to stop the exchange of cash, alcohol, and drugs during elections, among other issues related to the General Election were discussed.
To maintain coordination among all the departments, WhatsApp groups have been created, and information about POs, absconders, parole jumpers and troublemakers was shared at the meeting.
Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal; Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana; Mohali Superintendent of Police (Hq) Tushar Gupta; and Mohali Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manpreet Singh were present at the meeting along with SSPs of adjoining states, Una, Bilaspur and Baddi of Himachal Pradesh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...