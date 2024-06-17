Police organise basketball tourney to create awareness against drugs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16

In an initiative aimed at raising awareness against drug addiction, the Fatehgarh Sahib police organised ‘The Fateh Cup’, which was an inclusive basketball tournament at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College. SSP Ravjot Grewal inaugurated the tournament, wherein 17 teams across various categories of both men and women participated.

The SSP said as per the directions of the CM and the DGP, the ongoing crackdown against drugs has led to a special anti-drug awareness campaign. It aims to foster a sense of unity and collaboration among the general public in the fight against drugs. She focused on bringing the community together, especially the youth through the power of sports, emphasising teamwork, discipline, healthy living and underscoring their commitment to a drug-free society.

SP (D) Rakesh Yadav said the Fateh Cup not only served as a competitive platform, but also as a stride in spreading awareness about the perils of drug addiction. He said that through this initiative, the district police reinforced their dedication to safeguarding the wellbeing of the community. He said the overwhelming participation and support signify a collective resolve to eradicate drug addiction and promote a culture of wellness and vigour.

