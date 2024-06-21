Police recover pistol from car

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 20

The police have booked two individuals for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. The police have recovered a pistol from a car parked at Yavnika Garden in Sector 5 of the city. Police officials said they received a tip that two individuals had parked a car at Yavnika Park that had illegally acquired arms and ammunition in it. The police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who informed them that two individuals — Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Saidpura village in Mohali and Lucky of Naggal village in Panchkula — had taken his car for some work.

The police later broke the window pane of the vehicle and recovered a .32-bore pistol from the vehicle.

