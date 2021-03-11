Police remand for Mohali cop held on graft charge

Kharar, April 26
Court today sent the traffic policeman, who was held on a charge of graft here, to one-day police remand.
Harpreet Singh, posted with the Mohali PCR wing, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 200 from a taxi driver in Kharar. The suspect was checking vehicles at the Khanpur chowk on Sunday night when he allegedly took the bribe amount from the taxi driver for incomplete documents.
A passerby made a video and sent it to the anti-corruption helpline. The police said the Harpreet had set up an illegal naka and was caught taking bribe.
Kharar SHO Satinder Singh said when they went to the spot, they found Harpreet sitting in a car in uniform and arrested him. “The police are investigating whether the suspect had set up such nakas in the past or not,” the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest