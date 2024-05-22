Police remand for fake judicial officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A day after the SUV driver was arrested for posing as a judicial officer over a traffic violation in the city, the police have added more IPC sections to the FIR. He was produced in the court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand. The police said Sections 476, 468 and 471 of IPC had been added to the FIR. Parkash Singh Marwah of Sector 51 was earlier booked under Sections 170, 186 and 419 of IPC at Sector 49 police station. TNS

Stir over power cut

Zirakpur: Residents of Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana, staged a protest against PSPCL officials for unscheduled power cuts leading to water scarcity for past two days. The locals threatened of blocking a road if the situation does not improve here. TNS

Netball state championship

Chandigarh: Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, will organise the Chandigarh Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior State Championship from May 24 to 26 at Ishwar Singh Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, here. The players born on or after April 1, 2008, (for sub-junior), and born on or after April 1, 2006 (for junior). Players will be selected during this championship for the 42nd Senior National Netball Championship scheduled at Haryana from June 13 to 16.TNS

Spikers win silver medal

Chandigarh: The girls’ volleyball team of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, claimed second position in the ICSE Inter-School Volleyball Tournament organised by Tender Heart School, Sector 33. Poonam Bisht, Gracy Rose, Anvi Basera, Pratistha Rawat, Vanshika Dogra, Aditi Nayak, Deepinder Kaur, Samreet Kaur, Geet Pahwa, Anwesha Panwar, Aashima Arora and Kritika Sharma represented the title winning team. TNS

16 teams for cricket meet

Chandigarh: Sixteen teams will participate in the All-India Inter-State/Academies Cricket Tournament. It will be held at the TDL Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, IVCA Cricket Grounds, Dera Bassi, and Baba Balak Nath Cricket Ground, Kaimbwala, from June 10 to 14. Teams from Nepal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana Pune, IVCA Cricket Academy, Dera Bassi and Chandigarh Hawks Cricket Academy among others will participate in this event. TNS

ACC XI beat bscc by 114 runs

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket Club (ACC) XI defeated BSCC, Haryana, by 114 runs to enter the final of the Vande Mataram T20 Cricket Cup. Batting first, the ACC XI posted 242 with the help of Harvinder Nain (78), Kamal Arora (46), Chetan Sharma (30) and Sourabh (30). Narinder Singh Charan claimed two wickets, while Bandhan and Pawan picked one each. In reply, BSCC lads were bundled out for 128. Charan (35) remained the main scorer. TNS

Summer Carrom coaching camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise a 12-day summer carrom coaching camp from June 3 to 15 at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. The camp will be conducted for boys and girls below the age of 16 years. Those interested can submit their entries with the organisers.

