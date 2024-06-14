Police theory falls flat, Chandigarh court acquits 3 in attack-on-cop case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

A local court has acquitted three persons held for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Sector 26 five years ago.

A case was registered against Simranjot Singh, Arvind Gurjar and Jatin for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 332, 323, 353 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of Constable Dinesh.

The complainant had stated that on September 9, 2019, he was deputed in Sector 26 for patrolling and found the suspects creating a ruckus. He asked them to stop creating the nuisance and leave the place, but they started shouting at him, he alleged.

In the meantime, the three persons started attacking him and Home Guards volunteer Joginder Singh. They also tore his police uniform and reflector jacket, he had claimed.

Denying the charges, Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the counsel for the accused, stated that the accused were falsely implicated, adding that there were many contradictions in the statements of the complainant and the witness.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.

