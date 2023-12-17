Police use water cannon to stop Youth Congress workers marching to Punjab CM Mann's residence

PTI

Chandigarh, December 17

Police on Sunday used a water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers who tried to force their way through barricades while marching towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here to protest alleged deterioration of law and order.

Several Youth Congress leaders were also detained, police officials said.

Police had placed barricades near Punjab Congress Bhawan here to prevent the protesters from moving towards Mann's residence. When the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, police used a water cannon to disperse them.

Before the protest march, the Youth Congress staged a dharna and raised slogans against the AAP government.

In a series of posts on X, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra alleged law and order in the state has “collapsed” under the AAP government.

“We stand united against the tide of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. The @AAPPunjab government's incapability is evident, but the @IYCPunjab is resolute in our commitment to fight for a safer and better Punjab,” he said.

“Today's protest by @IYCPunjab was more than a demonstration -- it was an ultimatum to @AAPPunjab. The youth of Punjab is vocal, resolute and unyielding in our demand for a safer state.

“We will not be silent; we will fight for our rights and strive to make Punjab a secure haven for all. This is a fight for the future of Punjab," he said.

Mohindra also shared pictures of the protest and Youth Congress workers being detained by police.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress