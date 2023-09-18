Politics takes precedence as COA executives head 'parallel' meetings

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 17

The holding of parallel meetings by two factions of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) has turned out to be a perfect example of “dirty politics” in sports.

The factions — one led by COA president Amarinder Singh Bazaz and the other by secretary NS Thakur — claimed to have suspended each other. It is being said the meeting led by Thakur was attended by 22 affiliated units and the one by Bazaz by executive members.

Interestingly, some affiliated units sent their representatives in both meetings, who even signed various resolutions. The “old horses” of the COA also jumped into the fight as they claimed their own stakes to the association, making it a pit of “mud wrestling”.

Power tussle mars sports body The meeting headed by Bazaz was attended by unaffiliated units. Bazaz himself lives in Patiala. His executive members are based in other cities and cannot be part of COA. —NS Thakur, Secretary, COA An inquiry has been initiated against Thakur over his illegal acts. The executive committee has placed him under suspension for misconduct and misuse of power. —Amarinder S Bazaz, President, COA

Thakur claimed the meeting headed by Bazaz was attended by unaffiliated units. He alleged Bazaz had exposed himself by forming committees having relatives of the so-called “executive”. “The quorum of the impugned executive committee meeting by Bazaz was illegal and void as declared by the general house. All attendees of the committee were either outsiders or from barred sports associations. None was a bona fide member. Bazaz himself lives in Patiala. His executive members are residents of other cities and cannot be part of the COA,” claimed Thakur.

The special general meeting called by Thakur resolved that Bazaz acted in an illegal manner by calling the meeting. “He has invited disciplinary action for violating the directive of the general house,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Bazaz after lying low for nearly six years, announced the initiation of an inquiry against Thakur. “The executive committee discussed various unconstitutional acts of indiscipline by Thakur. He has not complied with the directions by the president and the executive body. “The committee placed him under suspension with immediate effect for his misconduct, violation of rules and misuse of power and heading illegal meetings and intimidating member associations,” said Bazaz.