Poll around, Panjab University student outfits out with demands

Chandigarh, September 2

With the university elections round the corner, political students’ outfits have become active and started raising demands through protests and other means.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested in front of the VC’s office and raised several academic issues. The Students for Society (SFS) also submitted a memorandum to the VC regarding the fine imposed on SC students, who could not complete registration under the Post-Matric Scholarship.

Issues listed by ABVP Strengthen security on South Campus of the university

A dispensary, stationery and a tuck shop for students

More e-rickshaws, restoration of shuttle bus serviceA separate section for research scholars at library

Improvement in the quality of food in hostels

More facilities for disabled on the capus

Latest equipment for science research students

Rollback in fee hike, payment in instalments

While issuing a joint statement, PU ABVP president Amit Punia and secretary Shourya Mehra said while the new academic session of the university had started, students were still facing several issues. The students were being subjected to discomfort due to various problems, including the arbitrary fee hike of 10%. Many departments were being run by guest faculties.

Another issue raised by the ABVP leaders was lapses in security on the campus and poor safety of women in certain blocks.

The ABVP has demanded the strengthening of security system on the South Campus, basic facilities such as a dispensary, stationery and a tuck shop; more e-rickshaws and the resumption of shuttle bus service, a separate section for research scholars at the library, new hostels, improvement in the quality of food in hostels, facilities for disabled, latest equipment for research students of science departments, the opening of Guru Tegh Bahadur Library, a rollback in fee hike, provision of paying fee in instalments, and fellowship to all research scholars enrolled through PU PhD admissions.

