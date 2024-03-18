Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 17

With the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections coming into force, the Municipal Corporation has decided to seek permission from the Election Commission of India through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to continue with three major projects, — waste processing plant, 24x7 water supply and smart parking lots — which need to be completed on time.

The MC has floated a tender for the third time for setting up the city’s new waste processing plant at Dadu Majra. It is one of the most important projects. If the completion of the plant takes longer than the expected time, then waste may pile up at the dumping site and it would affect the overall solid waste management in the city.

For the 24x7 pan-city water supply project, the corporation had floated a tender last month for Rs 67.43-crore upgrade of its Kajauli waterworks. It is one of the three parts of the Rs 510-crore 24x7 pan-city water supply project. The MC has hired an agency for providing long-term technical assistance (LTTA), which is the second part of the project.

With regard to the MC’s plans to establish 89 smart parking lots, the civic body had last month floated a request for proposal (RFP) for design, development and maintenance of smart parking lots based on a PPP (public-private partnership) model.

“By and large, all major projects have been undertaken in the city. We have started work on supplying tertiary treated water to the left-out areas and set up a temporary waste processing plant. The Mani Majra 24x7 water supply project is scheduled to be inaugurated in June. However, three other major projects are still under the tendering process. So, we are going to request the ECI through the CEO to let us carry out these projects,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

