Poll expense limitz: DEO fixes rates of commonly used items

Chandigarh, March 30
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Vinay Pratap Singh today held a meeting with representatives of all political parties to finalise and fix rates of various commonly used items during the election process in pursuance of the Compendium of Instructions of Election Expenditure Monitoring issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The ECI has fixed Rs 75 lakh as the limit of the expenditure incurred by candidates during the General Election-2024. After detailed discussions, the rates were fixed with consensus of all political parties for circulation to all concerned.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, the SDM (South) and other officials were also present at the meeting.
