Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, April 16

The BJP’s poll promise of giving an Ayushman Bharat card to citizens above 70 years for free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh without any discrimination is a special gift for all the elderly, party candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency Sanjay Tandon said here today.

Tandon was speaking at a programme organised by Senior Citizens Association Chandigarh in Sector 22. At the programme, the newly appointed chairman of the association, Subhash Agrawal, and president IP Puri honoured Tandon.

Tandon became emotional when he recalled stories of his late father, former Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon. He said, “My connection today is not with the Senior Citizens Association, but with the time of my father. He had a deep attachment to this organisation and used to say, ‘Sanjay, these elderly people, their contribution to Chandigarh’s population and its structure cannot be overlooked’.” He expressed confidence that India’s economy would be listed among developed countries in the coming years.

